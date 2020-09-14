Capt. Lee Holbert

Capt. Lee Holbert

 Courtesy of Carrollton Fire Rescue

Carrollton Fire Rescue (CFR) Captain Lee Holbert died Sunday while hospitalized for a medical emergency suffered while on duty Wednesday at Fire Station 8.  

A Carrollton native and 1981 graduate of Newman Smith High School, Holbert was 57 years old and served with CFR for close to 31 years. His previous service included ranks of firefighter, sub-apparatus operator, apparatus operator, and his most recent promotion to captain in 2007. Hired Nov. 3, 1989, Holbert spent his career serving the residents of Carrollton.

“Carrollton Fire Rescue is devastated by the loss of one of our own. Capt. Holbert was a highly decorated 30-year veteran, an exceptional firefighter, a selfless teammate, and a tireless public servant. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time as we mourn this loss,” Fire Chief Gregg Salmi said.    

Holbert leaves behind a wife and three children.  Details regarding a memorial service are forthcoming.

Follow us on Twitter!

@FMLeaderNews

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

Like us on Facebook!

TheLeaderNews

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments