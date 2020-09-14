Carrollton Fire Rescue (CFR) Captain Lee Holbert died Sunday while hospitalized for a medical emergency suffered while on duty Wednesday at Fire Station 8.
A Carrollton native and 1981 graduate of Newman Smith High School, Holbert was 57 years old and served with CFR for close to 31 years. His previous service included ranks of firefighter, sub-apparatus operator, apparatus operator, and his most recent promotion to captain in 2007. Hired Nov. 3, 1989, Holbert spent his career serving the residents of Carrollton.
“Carrollton Fire Rescue is devastated by the loss of one of our own. Capt. Holbert was a highly decorated 30-year veteran, an exceptional firefighter, a selfless teammate, and a tireless public servant. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time as we mourn this loss,” Fire Chief Gregg Salmi said.
Holbert leaves behind a wife and three children. Details regarding a memorial service are forthcoming.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.