Carrollton Fire Rescue crews at Fire Station No. 4 (2155 E. Rosemeade Parkway) will temporarily relocate beginning Wednesday for one month while repairs to the station house’s water and sewer lines are completed.
The fire engine and ambulance crews will relocate and operate out of Station No. 7 (4750 N. Josey Lane) for the month. All efforts will be made to minimize any possible response delays, the city stated. Additionally, all repair work at Station No. 4 will be done as quickly and safely as possible to return crews and equipment back to the station house, it stated.
The Carrollton City Council approved funding for the construction work Tuesday.
Aside from Station No. 7, the closest in proximity are Station House No. 3 at 2255 Marsh Lane and Station House #6 at 1115 W. Rosemeade Parkway if residents need to physically travel to a fire station. Carrollton has a total of eight fire station houses throughout the city.
Residents are encouraged to dial 911 for emergencies. NTECC, Carrollton's public safety dispatch and operations center, has created a simpler way for residents to contact first responders for non-emergency calls. Dial *247 from a mobile phone for all non-emergency public safety needs. Residents can still call 972-466-3333 from landlines, but now, *247 is available while on the go, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
For more information on Fire Station No. 4, call 972-466-3070 or visit cityofcarrollton.com/fire. For a map of all Carrollton fire stations, click here.
