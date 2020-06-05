Carrollton Fire Rescue (CFR) Emergency Medical Service (EMS) and paramedic teams received the 2020 Mission: Lifeline EMS – Gold Plus Level Recognition Award from the American Heart Association (AHA) for superior response efforts specifically in the area of cardiac care.
This is the third year in a row that CFR has received the EMS – Gold Plus Recognition Award.
The AHA developed the Mission: Lifeline Recognition Program to recognize emergency service organizations that meet the guidelines from the AHA and the American College of Cardiology in the pre-hospital care of patients with ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) – the deadliest form of a heart attack.
“This award highlights CFR’s efforts in following evidence-based guidelines for the treatment of individuals who have severe heart attacks,” Carrollton Fire Chief Gregg Salmi said. “Achieving this recognition is truly a team effort.”
The Gold Plus award is built on the maintenance of previous years’ successes and is specifically representative of the care delivered throughout 2019. The care includes documented measurements of patients with non-traumatic chest pain, patients transported with pre-hospital contact, and patients needing treatment for severe heart attacks. Statistically, one of CFR's accomplishments is EMS' ability to regain and maintain a pulse – for a minimum of 20 minutes – on more than 75 percent of the adult cardiac arrest patients on whom CPR is performed.
“The coordinated efforts of our paramedics, our EMS training staff, our medical director, and our hospital partners to maintain a high standard of cardiac care for our community is represented in this award,” EMS Chief Chad Leavitt said. “AHA’s Mission: Lifeline project puts us in a position to influence new and cutting-edge developments in cardiac care that will improve lives within our community and is an opportunity to participate in the progression of evidence-based cardiac care for the North Texas area and beyond.”
Collaboration among pre-hospital and hospital providers is the essence of Mission: Lifeline. The AHA recognizes the vital importance EMS providers deliver to the overall success of Mission: Lifeline STEMI Systems of Care. The correct tools and training allow EMS providers to rapidly identify incidences of STEMI, promptly notify the destination center, and trigger an early response from the awaiting hospital personnel.
“The role of first responder care is crucial to patients suffering from cardiac emergencies and often sets the course for the patient’s outcome,” Salmi said. “I am proud of the focus and capabilities of Carrollton Fire Rescue. Carrollton’s high-quality training, equipment, and dedicated personnel are what make CFR team members leaders in delivering unparalleled quality care to our citizens.”
By bringing together hospitals, EMS agencies, and others from across the community to coordinate and streamline protocols, both time and ultimately lives can be saved. These awards recognize the efforts of EMS teams and hospitals across the nation for their collaboration in systems of care and meeting Mission: Lifeline treatment guidelines. For more information on the AHA’s Mission: Lifeline program, visit heart.org.
For more information on CFR’s continued emergency response efforts, visit cityofcarrollton.com/fire.
