The Carrollton Fire Department earned an award from the American Heart Association (AHA) for their response efforts.
The fire department received the 2021 Mission: Lifeline EMS – Gold Plus Level Recognition. This is the fourth year in a row Carrollton has received the award.
The AHA developed the Mission: Lifeline Recognition program to recognize emergency service organizations that meet the guidelines from the AHA and the American College of Cardiology in the pre-hospital care of patients with ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI) – the deadliest form of a heart attack.
“Achieving this recognition each year for the last four years is truly a team effort,” Carrollton Fire Chief Gregg Salmi said. “This award highlights CFR’s efforts in following evidence-based guidelines for the treatment of individuals who have severe heart attacks.”
The Gold Plus award is built on the maintenance of previous years’ successes and is representative of the care delivered throughout 2020 including documented measurements of patients with non-traumatic chest pain, patients transported with pre-hospital contact and patients needing treatment for severe heart attacks. One of CFR's accomplishments is EMS' ability to regain and maintain a pulse—for a minimum of 20 minutes—on more than 75 percent of the adult cardiac arrest patients on whom CPR is performed.
“AHA’s Mission: Lifeline project puts us in a position to influence new and cutting-edge developments in cardiac care that will improve lives within our community,” EMS Chief Chad Leavitt said. “It is an opportunity to participate in the progression of evidence-based cardiac care for the North Texas area and beyond. The coordinated efforts of our paramedics, our EMS training staff, our medical director and our hospital partners to maintain a high standard of cardiac care for our community is represented in this award.”
The AHA recognized the importance of EMS providers to the overall success of Mission: Lifeline STEMI Systems of Care. The correct tools and training allow EMS providers to rapidly identify incidences of STEMI, promptly notify the destination center and trigger an early response from the awaiting hospital personnel.
“I am proud of the focus and capabilities of Carrollton Fire Rescue,” Salmi said. “The role of first responder care is crucial to patients suffering from cardiac emergencies and often sets the course for the patient’s outcome. Carrollton’s high-quality training, equipment, and dedicated personnel are what make CFR team members leaders in delivering unparalleled quality care to our citizens.”
These awards recognize the efforts of EMS teams and hospitals across the nation for their collaboration in systems of care and meeting Mission: Lifeline treatment guidelines.
