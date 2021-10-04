Three divisions of the city of Carrollton Public Works Department were recognized on Thursday for offering the most competitive services in the area.
Strategic Services Director Krystle Boise said Carrollton is leading the transformation of traditional government into a competitive service business model delivering high quality services at the lowest cost, doing more for less, thus maximizing value for residents’ tax dollars.
The six-month process ended with the signing of a service agreement between the Public Works’ Meter Services, Water Distribution, Water Utilities Finish-Out divisions and the city manager’s office. The five-year agreement sets out action items that the divisions must complete during the agreement’s term as well as performance targets that they must regularly hit to remain market competitive.
In addition to the standard benchmarking and operational review typically conducted during Managed Competition, the Strategic Services and Public Works teams, as well as Carrollton’s Workforce Services team, collaborated on several new initiatives and process improvements. These initiatives are included in the Services and Operating Agreement as additional action items Public Works will pursue during the length of the 60-month agreement, and a follow-up review will be conducted at the end of the term.
“The Managed Competition process is a valuable tool not only in measuring organizational efficiency, effectiveness, and quality, but also as an energizing force in affirming the sterling performance of our staff,” Public Works Director Jody Byerly said. “The benchmarking process sharpens our focus on service and helps our teams identify new ways to be more effective. I am very proud of each and every member of the Public Works team for their commitment to quality and excellence in everything they do.”
Over the last two decades, the city of Carrollton has made a dedicated effort to achieve and maintain a right-size organization, Boise said. Through the Managed Competition program, the city has streamlined business processes and saved taxpayers millions of dollars.
