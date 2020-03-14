The city of Carrollton has issued a declaration of local disaster for public health emergency and an order to prohibit gatherings of more than 500 people effective through March 20.
The declaration and the order come in response to news that as of Thursday that Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the community spread of COVID-19 or Coronavirus within Dallas County.
Community spread means there was a case of contracted COVID-19 in an individual with no travel history, the virus has spread to the Dallas resident locally.
Dallas County’s declaration prompted municipalities with jurisdictions in the County to issue similar declarations and orders in an attempt to contain the rapid spread of the novel virus giving health professionals more time to treat those affected. There are currently eight COVID-19 cases in Dallas County and four cases in Collin County. There are currently no reports in Denton County nor in the city of Carrollton.
“Our residents’ public health and safety are the highest priorities for our community,” Mayor Kevin Falconer said Friday. “This declaration and the health order are taken very seriously and are made out of an abundance of caution in the interest of our residents’ well-being.”
The declaration of disaster for public health emergency will last for the next seven days unless otherwise continued or renewed by the Carrollton City Council. The declaration means the city of Carrollton emergency management plan is officially activated.
Friday the city closed public access to the following facilities Hebron & Josey Library, Josey Ranch Lake Library, Crosby and Rosemeade Recreation Centers, and the Carrollton Senior Center.
There will be no jury trials at the Carrollton Municipal Court until April 1.
Additionally, Carrollton will be cancelling all public events through the end of March.
Public safety and critical response will not be affected.
There are a number of informational resources available through Dallas County Health and Human Services, Denton County Public Health, the Texas Department of State Health Services, and the CDC at the links below.
Dallas County Health and Human Services: https://www.dallascounty.org/departments/dchhs/2019-novel-coronavirus.php
Denton County Public Health:
https://dentoncounty.gov/Departments/Health-Services/Denton-County-Public-Health/Epidemiology-Notifiable-Conditions/Novel-Coronavirus
Texas Health and Human Services:
https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
