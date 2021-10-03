The Carrollton Public Library expanded services and updated checkout stations at both of their locations on Sept. 30.
The upgrade includes an expansion of the current digital cloudLibrary and pairs the service with a cloudLibrary app that can be downloaded via the Apple App Store, Google Play, and most eReader devices.
Library patrons can now check out materials by snapping a photo of the barcode with their phone, confirming the selection in the app and visiting a fast lane checkout station to complete the transaction. The stations are equipped with new Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) scanners that automatically read and deactivate the barcodes, compare the materials to the ones listed in the app and confirm the checkout to the patron’s Library account.
The RFID upgrade was approved at a March City Council meeting and replaces outdated self-check machines purchased in 2004 that are no longer supported. The new equipment is designed to speed up customer interactions by checking out several items at a time stacked on the RFID pad.
“The purchase supports Council’s Customer Goal by improving accessibility to the services provided and enhances Council’s Process Goal by investing in technology to improve effectiveness and efficiency,” Scheu said. “With a Library card and the cloudLibrary app, you now have a personal Library assistant in the palm of your hand.”
The app syncs across all devices. App users will have a virtual Library card with access to interactive digital receipts, a real-time list of items on their Library card, reminders for items borrowed via the self-check or cloudLibrary checkout, better account manageability and the chance, theoretically, to never miss a due date. All items borrowed will be shown in the app, whether checked out on the web, via tablet, mobile device, the Library’s discovery terminal, or by Library staff through the regular checkout process.
When finished, patrons can return the materials to one of the outside or inside bookdrops. The newly-equipped RFID bookdrops automatically scan the items back into the Library’s on-site collection and confirm on the app that the items have been returned. Board games and hotspots still need to be manually checked in at the counter and cannot go in a book drop. If patrons need more time, the app can extend the due date of the unfinished materials.
