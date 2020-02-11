The Carrollton Public Library will host the third annual Spring Break STEAM Fair from 3:30-5:30 p.m. March 13 at Josey Ranch Lake Library, 1700 Keller Springs Road.
The STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) Fair will provide hands-on experiments for ages 5-12 years old from a variety of local businesses in the areas of science, technology, engineering and math.
Admission is free, no registration is required and parents are welcome to join in the fun with their kids. Supplies to be used in free play will be provided.
Each of the hands-on, inquiry-based activities involved at this come-and-go event will allow participants to boost their knowledge, increase their imagination and inspire new ways to integrate the five disciplines into their everyday lives.
There will be kits to assemble, circuits to build, mazes to create, 3D objects to print and more to explore. Learn about your central nervous system and spine, how amateur radios work, and watch experiments on density and diffusion with candy.
The STEAM Fair wraps up a week of free Spring Break fun at the Library presenting a different boredom-busting activity each day of the week for children ages 5-12 years.
Maker Lab – Spring Break Edition March 9-11 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Bring your child for some makerspace fun to spark the imagination. Monday’s and Wednesday’s Maker Labs will be held at Hebron & Josey Library (4220 N. Josey Lane) and Tuesday’s Maker Lab will be held at Josey Ranch Lake Library (1700 Keller Springs Road).
Family Night – STEAM Night
March 10 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Children of all ages and their families are invited to Hebron & Josey Library for Family Night. This week, explore the worlds of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math with a STEAM night. Activities and challenges are designed to bring families closer together.
Library scavenger hunt
March 12 from 2-4 p.m. The Carrollton Public Library will host a library scavenger hunt for participants ages 5 years and older at Hebron & Josey Library. Test your skills, solve the riddle, and earn a reward.
For more information, visit cityofcarrollton.com/library or call 972-466-4800.
