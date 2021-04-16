The city of Carrollton has a growing arts scene, and city leaders want everyone to know about it.
The city is expanding existing programs and adding new ones as requests come in and the opportunities present themselves, said Parks and Recreation Director Scott Whitaker.
“The past year it’s been a goal of the City Council to focus on that,” Whitaker said.
During a recent meeting Whitaker updated the council on efforts to expand the programs offered by the parks and recreation department and the library.
A key to this is being more interactive. One such program is Art Around Carrollton. The program features an interactive map on the city’s website that highlights public and private art in the city, both indoors and outdoors. Whitaker said clicking on an icon on the map brings up the location and information about the artwork. Examples include the Veterans Memorial at Josey Ranch Lake and Creekview High School’s mascot “Thunder.”
“You’ll be able to see that art, but you’ll also get to read about the artist or get the back story,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker said a committee reviews the list of artwork on the website and updates it.
“This is just the starting point,” Whitaker said. “We’ll grow in terms of the amount of art and how we help people see it.”
Another program is the Wildflower Watch. Whitaker said the parks staff has been planting wildflower seeds throughout the city over the years, and soon an online map will be available to highlight the prime spot to take pictures with wildflowers.
“This is an opportunity to get the residents of Carrollton out in the open spaces or local parks where we have some natural beauty,” Whitaker said.
The city will launch Carrollton Critters where artists will create bronze animals to be placed in different locations throughout downtown area.
Some of those being considered include an armadillo, owl, rabbit, squirrel and turtle.
Whitaker said each animal will have a name as well as information about it alongside the piece.
“There will be a back story, and you’ll be able to use QR codes to be able to get those and read the back story about it,” Whitaker said. “And there will be maps and will be a scavenger hunt so a family can see how many critters they can find in an afternoon. We hope it’s a growing program where we start with a few initially but will be able to add to it over the next several years.”
Color Carrollton is a new program the city is launching where residents can receive a trash can, paint it and have it installed at the softball complex at McInnish Park. The theme is “softball sunsets.”
Residents can sign up at the city’s website to register for a can until April 28.
Carrollton plans to have the program twice a year this year and expand it to four time a year next year.
Whitaker said the city hopes to bring back the excitement for the Chalk Art Festival. He said two years ago the event had to be held inside because of inclement weather, and last year it was cancelled because of COVID-19.
This year it’s back and will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 15 at Mary Heads Carter Park. He said there will be prizes given for the best art in both the professional and amateur divisions.
These programs and events are in addition to what Carrollton already offers.
Whitaker said going back to 2019 there have been more than 100 programs offered between library and parks, plus seven events. Of those, 28 were new this past year.
Programs include art, dance, music, crafts, cultural enrichment and various library events.
Whitaker highlighted a dedicated webpage for arts and culture on the city’s website. He said the page consolidates all types of parks, arts and library events in one place.
He said it’s the next step in making Carrollton known for its cultural offerings.
“We’re really proud of this in terms of where we’re headed and the ability to grow this,” Whitaker said. “Both from a website as well as programs, as well as events, as well as art in the community.”
Council members shared in the excitement.
“I really like the fact that this isn’t just the city … it’s public art, it’s businesses that have art,” Councilman Glen Blanscet said. The schools have art. We’re just doing something to pull it together to show people where it’s at. That’s a proper role for the city at this stage.”
