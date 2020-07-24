A Carrollton man was killed just before 8 a.m. Friday morning in a vehicle crash that took place at the intersection of W. Rosemeade Parkway and Greenway Park Drive.
According to Carrollton police, Shamsuddin Jooma, 67, was driving an SUV and was struck by a Camaro that was traveling southbound on Rosemeade. The SUV was entering the road from an adjacent neighborhood, police said.
Jooma was pronounced dead at the scene. Jooma’s 17-year-old son, a passenger in the SUV, was seriously injured and transported to Medical City Plano Hospital, police said.
Police said the driver of the Camaro, a 39-year-old man from Dallas whose name has not been released, appears to have been speeding at the time of the crash. Police said he was not seriously injured.
“Although speed appears to be a factor, any appropriate criminal charges are pending the results of a full investigation including the determination of actual speed at the time of the crash,” police stated in a press release.
