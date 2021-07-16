Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced that Robert Joseph Mangiafico Jr., 55, of Carrollton, was sentenced to 63 years in prison for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and evading arrest in a vehicle after a jury found him guilty.
"This man's crimes range from swindling the elderly to intent to sell the date rape drug. He has now been appropriately punished for his crimes," Willis said after sentencing.
On Sept. 18, 2019, Trooper Justin Diaz saw Mangiafico speed past him at 100 mph on President George Bush Turnpike. Trooper Diaz attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Mangiafico continued driving, swerving in and out of traffic, and varying his speed between 60 and 100 mph. After a pursuit that lasted more than 10 miles, Mangiafico crashed his vehicle into a barrier wall at Renner Rd. and the Bush Turnpike.
Trooper Diaz arrested Mangiafico and found a two-liter soda bottle full of GHB, also known as the date rape drug, during an inventory of Mangiafico's vehicle. McKinney Narcotics Detective Joe Arp testified that the amount of GHB found was not for personal use, but rather to be sold. Per Arp, the typical amount for a user is 1-2 grams. The lab report showed that Mangiafico had 2,253 grams of GHB.
The jury found Mangiafico guilty of Possession with Intent to Deliver and Evading Arrest in a Vehicle. During the punishment phase of trial, prosecutors introduced evidence of Mangiafico's multiple felony theft convictions, including 40-year prison sentences for first degree felony money laundering (elderly fraud) and theft. Prosecutors also proved up currently pending prosecutions of Mangiafico for money laundering and fraudulently selling securities. Judge John Roach Jr. assessed punishment at 63 years in prison on the Possession with Intent to Deliver and 20 years in prison on the Evading Arrest in a Vehicle.
Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Steven Chapa and Christina Skipper prosecuted the case, assisted by District Attorney Investigators Ryan Harvey and Matt Mayes, and Legal Secretary Skyler Johnson.
