The Carrollton Senior Center was packed Wednesday night as residents gathered to hear the annual State of the City address.
As Mayor Kevin Falconer gave the address, one thing was clear: things are looking up for Carrollton residents.
In 2019, Carrollton experienced economic growth, a decrease in crime and saw new developments, among others accomplishments, Falconer said. In the last budget cycle, Carrollton implemented its sixth tax rate decrease, and the city’s economic base has increased by 50 percent over the last five years.
“I think that’s an outstanding statistic for a community like ours,” Falconer said. “We’re a very mature city, and we’re essentially landlocked …. for us to be able to build on our current economic base by 50 percent in five years is tremendous, and I think it just goes to show how important Carrollton is becoming to businesses and the community.”
On the public safety side, since 2008, the city’s crime rate has dropped by over 40 percent. In addition, burglaries decreased by 70 percent, robberies by 54 percent, larceny by 33 percent, aggravated assaults by 20 percent and motor vehicle thefts by 17 percent.
The fire department’s service will be expanding this year as the City Council recently approved a sixth full-time medic who will serve out of Fire Station 7 on the north side of the city.
Parks and Recreation had a busy year as it installed its first fully-accessible playground and first veteran’s memorial. In May, Harold Bessire Playground will open to the public and feature a first-responder theme as well as honor the life of a former fire chief.
Looking forward, residents can expect several new developments on the horizon. The View at Old Denton and Raiford is a condominium-style development with restaurant and retail establishments on the ground floor that recently broke ground. Falconer said the development is in the heart of the Carrollton Town Center and will provide access to the city’s Blue Trail.
Thomas Place, a cottage-style single-family community, is under development and will provide access to the DART train station and the city’s Green Trail. Starting construction next year is the Crosby Development, another single-family community with urban-style homes.
“I’m very proud of where we are as a community,” Falconer said. “Carrollton really does have a bright future, and I’m so excited about where we are going."
