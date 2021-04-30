Carrollton Mayor Kevin Falconer said despite facing the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year the city has continued to strive in several areas.
Falconer delivered the state of the city address through a video posted on social media this past week.
In it he focused on several areas of growth, including development.
“It’s such a great thing that even though we’re landlocked and are a very mature city we continue to see massive new development and revitalization even through this pandemic,” Falconer said.
Falconer highlighted several new and upcoming developments, including Trinity Mills Urban Village, a 26-acre mixed-use development. The project is adjacent to the Trinity Mills DART Station. It will feature a 125,000-square-foot, six-story Class A office building with an esplanade with a large-scale interactive water feature.
“It’s a walkable community with seamless connection to shopping, dining, entertainment, living and working with multi-modes of transit nearby,” Falconer said.
He said it’s the largest publicly owned transit oriented development in North Texas. He said the location will make it a draw from both the President George Bush Turnpike and Interstate 35E.
“Trinity Mills Urban Village will transform Carrollton from an entering suburb to a vibrant hub of economic and social activity,” Falconer said.
He said the design is underway for the project, and construction will begin in 2022.
Falconer also noted a new mixed-use project called The View, located on Old Denton Road. The View has upscale condominium units above with restaurants and retail below.
Carroll Crest, which he described as a southern bookend for Downtown Carrollton, will include 194 live/work units, townhouses and single-family homes.
Falconer said work on the project will begin at the end of 2021.
He said Thomas Place will serve as the city’s northern bookend. The project will feature single-family detached homes and townhomes.
Landmark Corner, a five-story building with 6,900 square feet of retail and restaurants, plus 27 multi-family units, will be located at the intersection of Trinity Mills and Dickerson Parkway.
Carrollton Gateway is a proposed project that features a six-story building with 328 multifamily units and 7,000 square feet of restaurants and retail. This would be located at the southwest intersection of Dickerson and Broadway Street.
Financial gains
Falconer began the address by highlighting several financial accomplishments by the city.
He said this past year was the seventh straight year the city has cut its property tax rate, giving it the lowest rate since 1995. The city also held its utility rate steady, and he said the combined water and sewer cost is the second-least expensive of the city’s 20 surrounding cities.
Falconer said Carrollton has met or beat the annual budget for 21 consecutive years, and it has maintained its AAA bond rating.
Falconer said Carrollton has increased its economic base by 54.7 percent, and the commercial tax base is over 56 percent of the total budget.
Falconer said despite a challenging year the city’s economy grew by nearly 3 percent “as the city’s strategic location, transportation links, quality of life, access to a quality workforce, low crime rate and low tax rate continued to make it a competitive location for corporate business investment,” Falconer said.
Recreation
Falconer said as the DART Silver Line progresses and plans to be operational in 2023, the city is working on a hike and bike trail along the entire corridor.
“We’ll be looking forward to one of the longest hike and bike trails in a metropolitan area in the country,” Falconer said.
Falconer said the final segment of the city’s Blue Trail will be opening soon and will take users to the Trinity Mills Station.
“It’s going to be a great way to connect Carrollton to the station,” Falconer said.
He said the city is working on a 5.5-mile extension of the Dudley Branch Trail that will connect to the Frankford Station.
Phase 3 of the city’s sidewalks reconstruction program begins in the fall and will include 5.7 miles of sidewalk repair around eight schools. It will fill in gaps along arterial streets and trail connections.
Other recreation highlights include the senior center opening Monday, and adult and youth sports leagues resuming this spring.
Public safety
Falconer also touted public safety accomplishments. He said from 2008 to 2019 the city has deceased Part I crimes, such as burglary, robberies, larceny, aggravated assaults and motor vehicle crimes, by 40.4 percent.
He added that burglaries of business are down by 30 percent.
Falconer noted that Carrollton ranked No 27 out of 200 cities in the country in SmartAsset’s Top 30 Safest Cities list, which he attributes to various community engagement programs from the police department. Those include the neighborhood policing unit, and he said the Citizens Police Academy and Junior Police Academy are about to resume. He said other engagement initiatives are ahead.
Falconer also highlighted achievements from Carrollton Fire Rescue, including receiving 2020 Mission Lifeline EMS – Gold Plus Level Recognition Award from the American Heart Association, as well as the Heart Safe Community Recognition for increased survivability from cardiac arrests.
