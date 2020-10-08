The Denton County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Lewisville Police Department arrested and charged Carrollton mayoral candidate Zul Mirza Mohamed with 109 felonies related to voter fraud.
On Sept. 23, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office was made aware by the Denton County Elections Office of possible fraudulent activities with absentee ballot applications. Absentee ballots had been requested to be sent to a PO Box in Lewisville, alleged to belong to a nursing home facility.
Investigators made contact with Carrollton residents whose ballots had been requested and learned the residents had not requested any ballots be mailed to the PO Box.
Investigators learned the PO Box had been obtained with a fictitious Texas driver license and a fictitious University of North Texas student ID. Investigators began a surveillance of the postal facility and inserted an undercover officer inside the facility.
On Wednesday a box of the requested ballots were picked up at the facility. Investigators surveilled the suspect to the 1600 block of Bennington Drive in Carrollton. Investigators obtained a search warrant for the residence. Investigators located the box containing the requested ballots in the bedroom of the suspect and the box and several ballots had been opened.
The fraudulent Texas Driver License used to rent the PO Box was located during the search. Mohamed was placed under arrest and transported to the Denton County Jail.
Mohamed is a candidate for mayor in the city of Carrollton. Mohamed has been charged with 25 counts of unlawful possession of ballot/ballot envelope without request of voter, all second degree felonies, and 84 counts of fraudulent use of mail ballot application all third degree felonies. A second degree felony carries a two- to 20-year prison sentence with a possible fine up to $10,000.
A third-degree felony carries a two- to 10-year prison sentence with a possible fine up to $10,000.
“I want to commend all the investigators and agencies involved in this investigation. Voter fraud is a serious and widespread issue and cannot be tolerated. The fact an actual candidate for public office would engage in these activities is appalling. We will continue to aggressively investigate allegations of voter fraud,” said Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree.
