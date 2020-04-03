Carrollton officials said overall residents have complied with mandates to stay home and distance themselves, though there are still some issues.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued statewide orders for social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Dallas County issued a shelter in place order, and Denton County implemented a stay at home order to help even more.
The local orders prohibit non-essential activities and non-essential businesses, and they allow for citations and even jail time for those who don’t comply.
City spokesperson Susan Prosoco said no citations have been issued as of Friday.
“Our community has stepped up and done a lot to adapt to these changing circumstances,” she said.
But she said the code compliance office has received 31 calls regarding people not adhering to social distancing, as well as non-essential businesses remaining open. She said the non-emergency police department line several more calls.
“The Environmental Services Department, our code compliance office, has focused more on reaching out to alleged violators to gain compliance by discussing the requirements of the counties’ orders and by emphasizing education and responsibility,” Cory Heiple, environmental services director said. “So far this has been an effective method in the 31 issues addressed.”
Prosoco said the city has also received more than 100 calls for general COVID-19 information. The city is encouraging residents to call 972-466-3060 if they need to report a non-compliance issue but to leave 911 for the emergencies.
On March 24 the city closed playgrounds, dog parks, basketball courts and tennis courts to help slow the spread of the virus.
“Unfortunately, there has still been some individuals using the basketball courts around town or tearing down caution tape and closure signage at the playgrounds, so we’re imploring the public to be respectful of the restrictions in place so that more recreation opportunities don’t get taken away from us and we don’t risk spreading the disease,” Prosoco said. “We’re all in this together, and the city understands it’ll be uncomfortable for a little while, but hopefully it all pays off in the end.”
For the amenities that are still open, like trails, the city has stressed new etiquette for using those. Those include stepping off the path if there’s another runner nearby, using trails and parks at off-peak hours, and only using outdoor recreation with members of the same household. They also stress the importance of 6 feet of distance between you and another person.
City officials said they are pleased with the overall level of compliance to the orders.
“We as a community always have room for improvement though, which is why the city encourages residents to take advantage of online offerings and services for various business; to-go, drive-thru, and delivery options for local restaurants; as well as common sense use of outdoor spaces and essential businesses around town,” Prosoco said.
