A second Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) light-rail station in Downtown Carrollton hit a bump in the tracks, as Carrollton City Council members voiced concerns over the project during Tuesday’s council meeting.
Several council members questioned a proposed 6-foot barrier, when compared to the industry standard 42-inch fence. Council members also questioned DART representatives over the future use of a vintage train along the proposed Silver Line.
The proposed passenger terminal for the Silver Line would be on 7.7 acres in the Downtown Transit Center District along Denton Drive, 450 feet north of Belt Line Road. DART’s Green Line has three stations in Carrollton – Trinity Mills, North Carrollton/Frankford Road and Downtown Carrollton. The new station would be the Downtown Carrollton Silver Line Station.
Councilman Steve Babick addressed the future use of the nearby vintage train, asking if the Silver Line’s design would accommodate the vintage train.
Alan Zreet of Jacobs Engineering said the line in question, the “Frisco Line,” is currently used by the BNSF Railroad and runs south of the platform. He said the main concern is the train is 550 feet long and there is only 500 feet between Broadway and Denton Drive.
“We haven’t precluded it as part of the design, we just haven’t included it,” Zreet said, adding he understood the vintage train would transfer to the new line but that is a different project.
Carrollton Engineering Manager Tom Hammonds said the city has had discussions with DART to accommodate the vintage rail and “DART has assured us nothing they do will preclude the vintage train from using this area in the future.”
“I have not seen a document where they’ve shown us, yes, we can preserve this ability. We have been told we will not preclude it,” Hammonds said.
He added he would like to see “something more substantive” that will show the vintage train will work along the rail.
Zreet said the design team has not been directed to the vintage train into consideration, adding a contractor has already begun work and he is unsure of delay this could cause.
“It’s beyond a little frustrating that I've personally had those discussions with the executive director over a period of years, and I was under the impression this was done, but sounds like zero happened,” Carrollton Mayor Kevin Falconer said.
Council member Bob Sutter added there is a “world of difference” between not precluding and assisting and accommodating the train, and those discussions need to occur.
Fellow council member Glen Blanscet said the fact the design team has no information on the vintage rail shows that “DART leadership is not taking into consideration” providing use for the vintage train.
The council will continue its discussion with DART on July 13, seeking additional information on the 42-inch barrier and accommodations for the vintage train.
Loren Shapiro, planning manager for the city, said the existing Green Live would be expanding for the Silver Line. The expansion would call for two platforms, 329 parking spaces, pedestrian crossings and stairs and elevators between the Green and Silver Lines.
DART’s 24-mile Silver Line will extend between Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Plano’s Shiloh Road. The rail will travel through seven cities: Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson and Plano. It will also cross three light-rail lines: The Red/Orange Lines in Richardson and Plano, Carrollton’s Green Line and DFW Airport’s Orange Line.
The city reported in March the Silver Line would be operational by June 2023.
