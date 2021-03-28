The city of Carrollton Parks & Recreation Department received the Texas Recreation & Park Society (TRAPS) 2021 Gold Medal Award for excellence earlier this month at the TRAPS Annual State Conference in Frisco.
The TRAPS Gold Medal Award honors excellence in the areas of long-range planning, resource management, volunteerism, environmental stewardship, program and professional development, and agency recognition.
TRAPS reviews applicants over a 3-year period. In 2021, the competition evaluates performance from 2017-2019, and there is only one winner each year within a particular class.
“The city of Carrollton is extremely proud of having received this award,” Carrollton Director of Parks & Recreation Scott Whitaker said. “The application is a long, multistep process evaluated by state officials and peers. It is an honor for the Parks & Recreation Department to be awarded the TRAPS 2021 Gold Medal Award for excellence. Countless hours of dedicated service from parks and rec employees, covering indoor, outdoor, and virtual offerings, rain or shine, is what makes Carrollton the community that families and businesses want to call home.”
While the Gold Award is the highest honor TRAPS can give to a community in its class, this isn’t the first time Carrollton Parks & Recreation has been honored by the organization. Carrollton also earned the 2018 Lone Star Recreation Programming Achievement Award for the inaugural Run for Rover 5K and fundraiser event as well as the 2018 Excellence in Maintenance Award for using natural resources to irrigate McInnish Sports Complex.
The city of Carrollton Parks & Recreation Department employs approximately 87 staff members providing services to more than 139,000 residents, and offers programs, events, and recreation facilities for an active community. With more than 1,100 acres of park space, three recreation facilities, a 36-hole golf course, tennis center, 38 sport fields including an adaptive turf field, a nature center, and a homestead museum, in addition to a wide range of recreation classes including arts, education, fitness, sports, adaptive programming, and over 50 community events each year, Carrollton continually strives to be fiscally responsible and resourceful while providing quality park space and recreation options.
Through the city’s budget process, Parks & Recreation annually formulates a three-year projected business plan as outlined in Carrollton’s Parks & Recreation Master Plan. These business plans serve as a road map for staff to better implement valuable services and amenities for the community.
Between 2017-2019, Carrollton Parks & Recreation made changes based on internal evaluations and citizen input while also being competitive in both the public and private sectors.
For more information about Carrollton’s Parks & Recreation Department, call 972-466-9800 or visit cityofcarrollton.com/parksandrec.
