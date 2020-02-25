Chloe Saltarelli Photography

Pictured are, from left, Chloe Saltarelli and Sarah Petty.

 Courtesy of Chloe Saltarelli

Go Boutique Live, an international boutique conference for photographers, announced recently that Chloe Saltarelli Photography, based in Carrollton, has been awarded the Julie Award, $5K YAY and $10K YAY at the Julie Awards.

The Julie Awards are presented by the Joy of Marketing, the leading international education organization who honors excellence among boutique portrait photographers.

“Chloe Saltarelli Photography has set the standard for providing the highest level of boutique experience to their photography clients,” said Sarah Petty, founder of The Julie Awards and New York Times best selling author. “This award is a testament to the dedication, skills, creativity, and service required to provide a second-to-none wall portrait experience to their clients.”

The Julie Awards acknowledge the upper echelon of boutique photographers who are dedicated to serving their clients at a higher level through the creation of custom photography artwork for clients’ homes.

 “I realized there weren’t any awards that recognized the dedication boutique photographers have to running their businesses,” Petty said. “Boutique photographers serve their clients at a level that is unparalleled, yet they go largely unheralded. The Julie Awards, named after the first client that ever trusted me to create wall art for her home, acknowledge the upper echelon of boutique photographers who are dedicated to serving their clients at a higher level through the creation of artwork for their clients’ homes.”

Chloe Saltarelli was honored at the Julie Awards ceremony on Feb. 12 at the Sheraton Hotel in Dallas.

Saltarelli specializes in portrait photography including families, high school seniors & professional headshots. For more information go to chloesaltarelliphotography.com.

