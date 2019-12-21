Mayor Kevin Falconer

Carrollton is working to develop land in the Parker Road corridor to capitalize on the growth that has been occurring in the area. 

Ravi Shah, director of urban development, said the corridor is the fastest-growing area in Dallas-Fort Worth in recent years. 

He said Carrollton’s most northerly city limits are just a few miles away from this major development area, giving the city opportunities for more area attractions and sites.  

City officials anticipate the opportunity to build more commercial and office developments at the north corners of Parker Road and Plano Parkway. Retail is expected to be built at the intersection of Hebron Parkway and Josey Lane. General office and retail are most likely to occur on the south side of Parker between Josey and Plano Parkway. 

Currently, Parker sites are in close proximity to Toyota Headquarters, Legacy West as well as major retail and commercial development on State Highway 121. 

Shah said North Dallas has become a major hub for a lot of corporate office relocations such as Liberty Mutual, Nebraska Furniture Mart and JP Morgan.

“Because of the development explosion at Sam Rayburn (Tollway) and the Dallas North Tollway, we have seen less demand for high-rise buildings, and we’ve seen more single-family detached developments,” Shah said. 

Carrollton's land use plan has adjusted over the years to allow for more single-family developments, Shah said.

Shah said the property ownership and the market are driving development patterns, and the city’s land-use plan and market demand are in sync with each other. 

“We’ve got a lot of exciting things happening up here (Parker Road corridor) and continuing to happen,” said Mayor Kevin Falconer. “It is a hot area.”

