The city of Carrollton is moving forward with plans to bring a much-needed neighborhood park to the north side of the city.
During a recent City Council meeting, Ravi Shah, the city’s director of development services, discussed plans to develop a 3-acre park at the northwest intersection of Plano Parkway and Warmington Drive.
Shah said developing a neighborhood park in north Carrollton has been a priority for the city going back to the 2014 Parks Master Plan.
“Unfortunately it has been a challenge to acquire land for this use over the last six years as this area has seen a record number of residential and commercial development projects,” Shah said.
Shah said after Lewisville ISD sold 28 acres of land along Plano Parkway to developer Arcadia for a residential community, LISD kept approximately 5 acres of that land at the intersection of Plano Parkway and Warmington. Of that, approximately 2 acres has been used as overflow parking for Hebron High School.
“This is surrounded basically by new residential subdivisions, making this area most probably ideal for a park site,” Shah said.
He said the land has become a staging area for construction of Hebron’s new gymnasium but that it hasn’t been kept up well.
“Staff studied several different design configurations to see if there is a possibility to accommodate both a park and an overflow parking lot, exercising a possible public partnership,” Shah said.
According to the terms of a deal with LISD the district would provide the land at no cost to the city, and the district would agree to the use of the site as a park/parking lot site.
The city would construct a park to accommodate 130 parking spaces, and it would pay for the cost to construct the park and the parking lot.
LISD would be allowed to use the parking lot for overflow parking for Hebron’s football games.
“This will take away the onsite street parking burden on the existing Warmington Meadows subdivision, the future Kensington Gardens subdivision and Warmington Drive, especially during football games,” Shah said.
The park and the parking spaces would be open to the public.
The city would be responsible for the amenity maintenance.
Shah said the park would include a sidewalk loop, pavilion, playground with synthetic turf and handicap accessibility, and wrought iron fencing. Factoring in utilities, irrigation and landscaping he said the project could cost approximately $810,000.
The parking lot, which will include the 130 spaces, three bus parking spaces, a sidewalk along Plano Parkway and Warmington, lighting and landscaping, is projected to cost $1.3 million.
Council members favored the project.
“I like the idea of getting a park up to the north,” Councilman Steve Babick said. “We’ve been hearing about that from our northern part of the suburb for a long, long time.”
The council is expected to vote on a resolution for the project in February. Shah said the planning and design could take place in October with project completion in July of 2022.
“This is one of those win-win type of things because it’s great for the school district because they get some nice benefits out of this,” Mayor Kevin Falconer said. “It’s great for us because we don’t have to buy expensive land up north. And it takes what has been an eyesore for a while … it takes a negative into a nice positive.”
