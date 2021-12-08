The Carrollton Police Department arrested a Hebron High School computer science teacher on Wednesday for charges related to a relationship with one of his students.
Detectives arrested 43-year-old Little Elm resident Jared S. Stites Wednesday morning at a Lewisville ISD administration building.
The victim, 16 years old at the time of the assault, which took place during the school year, reported the on-campus incident to school administration last week, the department said.
The school immediately reported the incident to the Carrollton Police Department. During the resulting investigation, detectives established probable cause to obtain two warrants for the teacher’s arrest. Stites is charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between educator and student, both 2nd degree felonies. He is currently held in the Carrollton City Jail, and his bond has not yet been set.
