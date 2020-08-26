The Carrollton Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old Carrollton man for a vehicle crash on Aug. 18 that seriously injured a teenager who died four days later.
Joe Christopher Gomez is charged with manslaughter for the crash that killed 17-year-old Ryan Sihab Islam of Carrollton. The crash happened in the 2700 block of North Josey Lane at 1:20 p.m. when Gomez’ Dodge Charger hit the victim’s Honda Civic as it turned into the Trinity Valley Shopping Center. Witnesses report Gomez was speeding northbound on Josey and rapidly changing lanes just before the crash.
Investigators have determined Gomez was driving 76 miles per hour one second before impact, and just moments earlier had reached a maximum speed of 85 miles per hour. The speed limit at the scene of the crash is 40 miles per hour.
Gomez is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for seriously injuring the driver of the Civic, the mother of the deceased.
