Carrollton Police have charged 44-year-old Juan Miguel Ramirez-Flores with murder after police say he stabbed one of his roommates to death.
On Jan. 12, officers were called to the 1900 block of Walnut Plaza where 50-year-old Armando Nieto-Morales had been found dead in his apartment by a friend. Nieto-Morales had been stabbed and drowned in his bathtub. The victim also went by the name “Leonel Portillo.”
An investigation led to the arrest of one of the victim’s roommates, Ramirez-Flores. He is now in the Dallas County Jail on $500,000 bond
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.