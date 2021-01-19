Carrollton Police have charged 44-year-old Juan Miguel Ramirez-Flores with murder after police say he stabbed one of his roommates to death.

On Jan. 12, officers were called to the 1900 block of Walnut Plaza where 50-year-old Armando Nieto-Morales had been found dead in his apartment by a friend. Nieto-Morales had been stabbed and drowned in his bathtub. The victim also went by the name “Leonel Portillo.”

An investigation led to the arrest of one of the victim’s roommates, Ramirez-Flores. He is now in the Dallas County Jail on $500,000 bond

