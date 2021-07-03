A Farmers Branch man is charged with murder for the shooting death of an 18-year-old Carrollton man.
Shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday officers were called to an apartment complex at 1515 Metrocrest Drive, where several 911 callers reported a fight and a shooting, according to a press release from the Carrollton Police Department. Responding officers found a man later identified as Samuel Loyola in a breezeway with multiple gunshot wounds.
Carrollton Fire-Rescue transported Loyola to Dallas Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Evidence indicated 20-year-old Eric Martinez and the victim were involved in a heated dispute immediately before the shooting. Detectives tracked Martinez to his apartment in Farmers Branch where he was taken into custody two hours later, initially on unrelated charges.
After further investigation, detectives secured a warrant and charged Martinez with murder. Martinez has been transferred to the Dallas County Jail where he is awaiting a bond hearing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.