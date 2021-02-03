Carrollton police have arrested a man who they say shot and killed a Carrollton woman inside her apartment in December.
Quashana Hobbs, 38, was discovered by a friend inside her apartment in the 3400 block of Country Square Drive on Dec. 17. Tuesday police arrested 43-year-old Kevion Ramon Wills of Waxahachie and charged him with murder.
According to a probable cause affidavit a friend of Hobbs became worried when she didn’t hear from Hobbs and went to her apartment to check on her. The friend discovered Hobbs’ body inside her apartment with a single gunshot wound to the head.
Police said Hobbs’ downstairs neighbor told officers he heard what sounded like a body slamming above him, which woke him up from a nap between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
According to the affidavit, police were able to use cell phone records to discover that Hobbs’ phone connected with a number the night of Dec. 16 and the morning of Dec. 17 and that that phone was registered to Tasha D. Wills but used by Kevion Wills.
The affidavit states that Kevion Wills’ Facebook page includes rap videos of himself, and he described himself as a rap artist and married to Tasha Wills.
Hobbs’ friends told police she sold wellness products and that Hobbs had started talking to a male who was in the recording industry and interested in her products.
The affidavit states that the two began messaging on Facebook but that soon the messages to Hobbs turned sexual and vulgar. It states in November the male’s wife called Hobbs and told her not to talk to her husband anymore.
The affidavit states cell phone data shows that Kevion Wills’ phone left Waxahachie and arrived at the scene of the crime around 1:13 p.m. Dec. 17.
Numerous calls from Kevion Wills’ phone were made and received from a cell tower and sector with coverage of the offense location from approximately 1:13 p.m. to 1:35 p.m, the affidavit states. Hobbs’ cell phone also made a call to Kevion Wills’ phone from the same location during that time period.
Beginning at 1:37 p.m. Kevion Wills’ cell phone data appeared to travel south toward the Belt Line Road and Marsh Road area.
After that point, Kevion Wills’ cell phone and Hobbs’ cell phone began having activity in overlapping coverage areas, indicating Kevion Wills took Hobbs’ cell phone and traveled with it.
The affidavit states that a license plate reading camera captured a silver 2019 Nissan Sentra turning onto the street Hobbs lived on approximately 11 vehicles before Hobbs’ car was photographed on Dec. 17.
The Sentra had the same license plate observed in front of Kevion Wills’ apartment in Waxahachie, the affidavit states.
Police said the motive for the shooting is unclear.
“What we don’t know exactly is his motive,” said Jolene DeVito, spokeswoman for the Carrollton Police Department. “We know they knew each other, they developed a friendship on social media and they met in person first. But why it ended in murder inside her apartment we’re not exactly sure.”
Kevion Wills is being held in the Carrollton City Jail on $1 million bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.