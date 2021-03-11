The Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD employee accused of killing his supervisor in 2013 was arrested Tuesday after being extradited from Mexico.
Gerardo Alvarez, 44, was brought back to Texas by the U.S. Marshals and put into Carrollton police custody at D/FW International Airport. Wednesday he was transferred to Dallas County Jail, where he faces a murder charge. Bond is set at $5 million.
Police said Alvarez shot and killed Todd Fenton on Oct. 2, 2013 inside an office at the C-FB ISD bus maintenance barn, located in the 1500 block of Randolph Drive in Carrollton. Authorities said Fenton was the district’s grounds keeping supervisor, and Alvarez worked on his crew.
Police believe Alvarez fled to Mexico the next day. Police said U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and the Carrollton Police Department worked with the Mexican authorities for seven years to find Alvarez and bring him back to Carrollton.
The police department said Alvarez was captured in Durango, Mexico in October, 2020, but it took several months to bring him back to Texas because he fought extradition.
“This arrest was the result of dogged determination and great police work by all involved,” said Carrollton Police Chief Derick Miller. “The partnership of The U.S. Marshals, our own detective assigned to their fugitive task force, as well as the authorities in Mexico will finally allow the family of Todd Fenton some measure of peace. It may have been justice delayed, but it was not denied.”
According to a probable cause affidavit a school bus dispatcher discovered Fenton face down in a pool of blood in the office of a bus maintenance barn. Fenton had several gunshot wounds in his back.
The witness told officers that he noticed a C-FB ISD truck parked in front of the maintenance building with its lights on and the roll up door open around 7 p.m. Oct. 2. The witness said he noticed the same thing around 11 p.m. when he clocked out, so he went inside the bus barn where he discovered Fenton’s body.
When police arrived they discovered six 9-millimeter shell casings, four bullet fragments and one live round in or just outside of the office.
According to the affidavit, video surveillance showed a gold Mercury pull up to the maintenance building around barn around 3:01 p.m. that day. A Hispanic man got out of the car and entered the building. The affidavit states the man returned to the car approximately 45 minutes later where it appears he pulled something from his waistband and tossed it in the car. Police believe he was making the same motion as someone who is drawing a handgun.
The affidavit states two district employees assisted police with the video surveillance at the scene and identified the suspect as Alvarez, who they confirmed was a district employee. They also confirmed to police the gold Mercury belonged to Alvarez. They told police Alvarez worked on Fenton’s crew.
One witness told police Alvarez didn’t show up to work Oct. 3 and that he didn’t call in sick.
The affidavit states another witness who works near the bus barn told police he heard six gunshots – four rapid shots and two slower ones – around 3 p.m. Oct. 2.
The affidavit states another witness who used to work on the grounds crew for the district told police Alvarez showed him a handgun but told him “not to worry because he had a license for the gun,” the affidavit states.
The affidavit states Texas Department of Public Safety records show Alvarez had a concealed handgun license at that time.
