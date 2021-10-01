Police lights
File photo
Carrollton Police was involved in a pursuit this afternoon of a suspect vehicle in a Sept. 27 drive-by shooting in Carrollton in which the house was hit, but no people were shot.
The driver and passenger are safely in custody, and the gun was recovered after a chase through many North Texas cities.
 
