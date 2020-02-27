Carrollton police arrested a woman Tuesday and charged her with injury to a child, a first-degree felony, after she is suspected of dipping a 3-year-old girl in scalding bathwater on Dec. 16, 2019.
Police say A'Ebonee Odom, 29, was caring for the girl, who is the daughter of Odom's boyfriend, at an apartment complex in the 2700 block of East Trinity Mills Road.
Police spokeswoman Jolene DeVito said the girl, who has since turned 4, is recovering from her injuries but received second-degree burns on her legs and lower torso.
“The investigation showed she intentionally partially submerged the girl in scalding bathwater,” DeVito said. “It appears it was some form of punishment for something she said the girl did.”
DeVito said the boyfriend, who lives in the same apartment complex as Odom, was at work at the time. She said the boyfriend and the girl's mother took the girl to the doctor once they noticed the injuries.
