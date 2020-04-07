A Carrollton woman has been arrested for a series of social media videos in which she purported to be intentionally spreading the COVID-19 virus, Carrollton police said Tuesday.
Lorraine Maradiaga, 18, is charged with violating Texas Penal Code Se. 22.07 (a) (5) Terroristic Threat, a third-degree felony for the Snapchat content.
In one video, where Maradiaga said she was at Walmart, she said, “I’m about to infest every (expletive) because if I’m going down all you (expletive) are going down.”
Carrollton police arrested her after arranging her surrender to the city jail.
“Maradiaga has stated that she is COVID-19 negative, and we currently have no proof that Maradiaga has tested positive,” police said in a press release.
Maraidaga was arraigned, and her bond was set at $20,000 before she was transferred to the Denton County Jail. As a condition of her bond, Maradiaga is ordered to quarantine for 21 days upon the date of her release from custody as a precaution, the release stated.
