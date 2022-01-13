The Carrollton Police Department has entered a new phase in its campaign for transparency, Carrollton Police Chief Derick Miller said Tuesday.
At a Tuesday City Council work session, Miller said in a quarterly report that the police department began making efforts to increase its transparency following the murder of George Floyd in 2020.
The first phase of that campaign involved telling Carrollton residents about the police department and going in depth on certain assets used by the police department, including body cameras.
“It didn’t go far enough,” Miller said. “The fact that we were talking and telling people what we were doing, I didn’t think it was far enough. I thought it would be a good idea to begin listening instead of talking.”
The Carrollton Police Department then began its second phase: public input. The department held listening sessions to understand the public’s concerns regarding the police. Miller said one of the takeaways from those listening sessions was that residents often felt too scared to submit complaints online because of a clause on the form warning that the department will press charges on residents who submit false information. They have since removed the clause to invite more residents to share their concerns.
Miller said he wanted to continue building relationships with residents through community engagement instead of holding, “one-and-done” sessions and not following up with the public.
By 2021, the department entered the third phase if its campaign publishing online police and administrative reports for residents to see.
The current and fourth phase of the department’s campaign for transparency is publishing quarterly crime and administration reports. In those reports, Miller said the department will explain new crime phenomena to the public, so they are made aware of crimes occurring in the city. The department also adopted a new method for reporting crime that will go further in depth of what all crimes occurred in an incident. Miller gave the example of a motor vehicle burglary also taking into account vehicular damage, item value and other factors.
Councilmember Pat Cochran said the department could look into sharing reports in other mediums like mailing physical copies of the report to reach residents who do not use the internet.
Councilmembers Young Sung and Andrew Palacios also proposed outreach to non-English speaking residents to ensure all residents have access to police information. Miller said that as the transparency campaign grew, the department will continue translating documents to ensure all residents are reached.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.