The Carrollton Police Department is mourning the loss of a former colleague who was known to bring a smile to many over the years.
Recently retired Sgt. Allen Hollis died Tuesday morning after a battle with COVID-19. He was 38.
Hollis joined the Carrollton Police Department as an officer in 2006 and spent many years in the Motors Unit, the department stated. He was promoted to sergeant in 2017 and served as a patrol supervisor and a training sergeant for CPD. He retired honorably in January.
Those who worked with him said he made friends everywhere he went … even on the road when he pulled over a motorist.
“Allen wasn’t just a good man, he was a great man,” said Officer Jason Wylie, who works in the Motors Unit and was Hollis’ partner for several years. “He was a family man … a great husband and father. He was always smiling and always making other people smile. He didn’t have an enemy in the world. Even people he pulled over would compliment him.”
In fact his good natured demeanor could at times get him in the hot seat, Wylie said.
“He once got in a little bit of trouble at work because he would greet people he pulled over by waving and saying ‘howdy!’” Wylie said. “He just couldn’t help himself.”
Hollis was known for his many passions, which included the holidays.
“Allen loved Christmas music all the time, even in the heat of July,” Wylie said. “Once he decorated the motors barn with Christmas lights when it was not even Christmas just to get under another officer’s skin. We all thought it was so funny that we just left them there. They’re still there 10 years later.”
He also enjoyed cars and was known to pull up at a Mustang meet-up and casually pop the hood of his patrol car.
Hollis also loved his coworkers, and he let them know.
“He was the kind of guy who would randomly text his friends ‘I love you at 2 p.m. on a Tuesday,” a post on the CPD Facebook page stated. “He was joking, except he wasn't.”
The post encouraged residents to text friends “I love you” at 2 p.m. on a Tuesday in honor of Hollis.
A police department spokesperson said Hollis had been in the intensive care unit at Baylor-Grapevine for two weeks as he battled COVID-19.
Hollis leaves behind a wife and two children.
A celebration of life is set for 5 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church at The Fields.
