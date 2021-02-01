The majority of recent applicants for Carrollton Police Officer are minorities, according to data from its civil service exam held Saturday.
Of the total number of applicants who took the department’s entrance exam, 58 percent are either Black, Hispanic, Asian, or Pacific Islander. Of the total number of applicants who passed the exam and advanced in the hiring process, 64 percent are either minority and/or female.
“Our goal at the Carrollton Police Department is to hire a diverse staff to serve our diverse community,” said Carrollton Police Chief Derick Miller. “The key for civil service agencies is to first attract a large and diverse applicant pool to your test. I am proud of our hiring team for doing just that.”
This is the second Carrollton Police Department entrance exam in a row where most applicants were minorities. At its October 2020 test, 61 percent of applicants were Black, Hispanic, Asian, or Native American. The Carrollton Police Department hires according to state law, the department stated.
On Oct. 1, 1973, the citizens of the city of Carrollton voted to adopt Chapter 143 of the Texas Local Government Code ("TLGC"), providing for both the police and fire Departments to operate under civil services laws.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.