The majority of recent applicants for Carrollton Police Officer are minorities, according to data from its civil service exam held Saturday.

Of the total number of applicants who took the department’s entrance exam, 58 percent are either Black, Hispanic, Asian, or Pacific Islander. Of the total number of applicants who passed the exam and advanced in the hiring process, 64 percent are either minority and/or female.

Carrollton Police Department Civil Service Exam - 01/30/21

“Our goal at the Carrollton Police Department is to hire a diverse staff to serve our diverse community,” said Carrollton Police Chief Derick Miller. “The key for civil service agencies is to first attract a large and diverse applicant pool to your test. I am proud of our hiring team for doing just that.”

This is the second Carrollton Police Department entrance exam in a row where most applicants were minorities. At its October 2020 test, 61 percent of applicants were Black, Hispanic, Asian, or Native American. The Carrollton Police Department hires according to state law, the department stated.

Carrollton PD staff by ethnicity

On Oct. 1, 1973, the citizens of the city of Carrollton voted to adopt Chapter 143 of the Texas Local Government Code ("TLGC"), providing for both the police and fire Departments to operate under civil services laws.

