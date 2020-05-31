Carrollton police have identified the man killed in a crash Thursday night as 27-year-old Jacqueline Deville Leslie of Carrollton.
The crash happened around 11:31 p.m. at the intersection of Marsh Lane and Keller Springs Road in Carrollton.
According to police, Leslie was pulled over for speeding at the intersection of Marsh Lane and Running Duke Drive.
Police said the officer suspected the driver was intoxicated and told him to turn off the vehicle. Instead, police said, the man fled and crashed his black Audi into a pole soon after. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no other occupants in the car, police said.
It’s unclear how fast the car was going before the crash, but police spokeswoman Jolene DeVito said the crash was “significant,” as debris from the vehicle was scattered across all lanes of the intersection.
The intersection of Marsh and Keller Springs was closed for four hours during the investigation.
