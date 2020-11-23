The Carrollton Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at an apartment in the 1600 block of E. Frankford Road.
According to police the shooting happened at approximately 7:15 p.m. Police said the victim and the suspect are both adult males, but no further identifying information was released. According to a press release, the shooter is cooperating with detectives.
“The two men knew each other and there was a disturbance that led up to the shooting,” the release stated. “Investigators are interviewing the shooter and other witnesses.”
Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is asked to call the police department’s tip line at 972-466-9133, or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.
