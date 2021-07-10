Each Monday night Carrollton police officers make a stop at the Rosemeade Recreation Center and walk into the gym.
But this isn’t a disturbance call, and it’s not part of their physical training routine.
It’s simply a chance to solidify relationships with teens in the community.
The Carrollton Police Department has taken Midnight Basketball, a program that the Parks and Recreation Department created, and turned it into two hours – unless there’s an emergency – of youth bonding.
The Parks and Recreation Department created Midnight Basketball to engage teens and give them a positive place to play basketball. From 9-11 p.m. the gym is open for free basketball. The program also includes guest speakers, food and fellowship.
The free program began June 28 and concludes Aug. 2.
Officers will swing by the gym and fill in during random pick-up games with the teens.
“We have a good working relationship with our city counterparts at Parks and Recreation,” said Officer K.D. Tilmon. “They asked if we would like to be a part of their program, and in return they are helping us organize our own ‘B-shift Ballers" event that is happening in August for our patrol officers. It will be another basketball-related opportunity to interact with our community.”
Tilmon said an average of four or five officers attend each Monday, as well as one or two off-duty officers who stop by for the experience.
“How long the officers stay at the event is incumbent up patrol activity,” Tilmon said. “Their attendance is completely voluntary. Officers usually stay long enough to play a mini round of basketball with the kids.”
Tilmon said it’s all part of a larger effort to establish a positive relationship between police and the community pushed by Police Chief Derick Miller.
“Chief Miller has given us, the Neighborhood Police Unit, his vision that community engagement is everyone’s job,” Tilmon said. “By patrol officers getting involved with activities and events, it humanizes the badge and allows those officers to connect with our community on a more personable level and in a less formal setting.”
While officers say the cause is taken seriously, the games themselves aren’t.
“The games usually do not consist of official teams,” Tilmon said, “so officers will fill in the gaps where they can and are prepared to leave in the event they must return to their ‘official’ work.”
To register go to https://bit.ly/3zn84AV.
