The Carrollton Police Department has created a program to make it easier for officers to communicate with someone who is impaired or locate someone who is missing.
The department recently began Project H.O.M.E., or Helping Our Missing and Endangered. The goal of the program is to provide ways for officers to help people who may need assistance in times of emergency, the department said. Examples of that include someone who can’t speak or identify themselves, become disoriented or act in a manner that first responders may misinterpret.
The department said this program would assist individuals with cognitive impairments, such as autism, dementia, Alzheimer’s, down syndrome or traumatic injuries.
Under Project H.O.M.E., an individual with special needs, or a caregiver of someone with special needs, can enroll in a database monitored by the police department. The database would include the person’s name, a current photo of the individual that resembles a passport or professional school photo, medical information and emergency contact information.
If an officer discovers a person who is wandering the officer can search the database for a profile that matches the person’s description. The profile would help the officer return them home safely.
Police said the program also helps officers locate someone who is reported missing. It can also make it easier to help someone who lives alone and is having a medical incident but can’t answer the door.
“We started Project H.O.M.E. in November of 2020 as a way to help protect people of all ages who might need a little help finding their way home due to cognitive challenges,” said Jolene DeVito, spokeswoman for the Carrollton Police Department. “When a loved one wanders away from home, time is of the essence. Project H.O.M.E. ensures we already have the necessary identifying information on hand and can get right to searching instead of gathering that information.”
DeVito said the program also gives peace of mind to caregivers.
“In registering a loved one, they know they have in essence already introduced us to that person and made us aware of the possibility that person could go missing,” DeVito said.
The program is free to use, and all information is confidential, police said. Participants are encouraged to keep their information current, which includes a new photo every year.
For more information go to cityofcarrollton.com/projecthome or email projecthome@cityofcarrollton.com.
