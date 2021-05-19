During and after the events of summer 2020, citizen feedback made it clear the community wanted to know more details about crime and police activity within Carrollton.
As a result, the Carrollton Police Department and the Carrollton City Council introduced the Transparency in Action effort to provide additional opportunities for community engagement and more channels for community input.
The latest step in that ongoing process is the implementation of a public annual police report covering topics in CPD such as recruitment and training, service calls, school resource officers, jail stats, volunteers, and more. The information contained within the report will cover crime numbers from the previous calendar year as well as illustrate trends across police-incidents. The report offers readers the opportunity to get acquainted with their public safety leadership including Police Chief Derick Miller. The 2020 Annual CPD Report is available online at cityofcarrollton.com/transparencyataglance.
Upcoming quarterly reports will also be made available beginning this year. The Transparency at a Glance webpage also provides visitors the chance to review CPD’s Use of Force policy, details on body cameras, records request, as well as Carrollton’s crime map.
“The city of Carrollton is consistently taking action to provide even greater transparency to the public especially around public safety,” the city stated.
Send additional thoughts/comments to CommunityVoice@cityofcarrollton.com.
