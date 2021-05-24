The Carrollton Police Department has released a video that shows a vehicle officials believe may be involved in an incident last week in which multiple shots were fired at the police department headquarters.
According to Carrollton police the incident happened around 4:40 a.m. Thursday. Three officers had arrived for their shift and were in the parking lot of the station, located at 2025 E. Jackson Road, when they heard shots being fired. The officers took cover, and nobody was injured. Police said no structures or vehicle received damage.
The video shows a blue sedan speeding near the front of the headquarters building immediately after shots are fired. Other videos from nearby home security cameras shows the same vehicle traveling southbound toward the station just before firing the shots, the police department said.
Police said eight shell casings were later found in the area.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 972-466-3333 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.
“The Carrollton Police Department thanks the Dallas Field Office of the FBI and ATF for partnering with us on this investigation,” the release stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.