Carrollton police say an ongoing dispute through Instagram may have led to the shooting death of a Carrollton man last week.
Shortly before 3 p.m. July 1 officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1500 Metrocrest Drive, where several 911 callers reported a fight and a shooting, according to a press release from the Carrollton Police Department.
Upon arrival officers discovered 18-year-old Samuel Loyola in an apartment breezeway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported by Carrollton Fire-Rescue to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said evidence led officers to Eric Martinez, 20, of Farmers Branch. Martinez was arrested on unrelated charges but was later charged with Loyola’s murder.
According to a probable cause affidavit Loyola and his girlfriend were at their apartment in the 1900 block of Walnut Plaza around 2:55 p.m. that day when Loyola and Martinez got into a heated argument on Instagram. The affidavit states Loyola asked Martinez where he was and that Martinez told Loyola he was at the adjacent apartment complex on Metrocrest.
The affidavit states Loyola and his girlfriend then left their apartment and hopped the fence to the adjacent complex while Loyola was still on the video chat with Martinez.
The report states Loyola and his girlfriend then met up with a third person at the apartment complex, who was going to be “back up” for Loyola in the fight.
The three then walked into the courtyard of the complex before the girlfriend left to go find another friend. The affidavit states seconds after leaving the two men the girlfriend heard gunshots. She ran back to Loyola, where she saw him on the ground with his friend tending to him.
The affidavit states the girlfriend showed another officer the picture of the person Loyola was video chatting with and that police were able to match Martinez’s picture with a known mug shot they had of him.
The officer knew Loyola had an ongoing feud with multiple people, including Martinez, the affidavit states.
The affidavit states officers went to Martinez’s home in Farmers Branch and saw him get out of a gold Ford Expedition, which officers believed he drove in May when he had a minor accident. Officers observed him go inside his apartment and return to the parking lot 10-15 minutes later in different clothes.
The affidavit also states two 9mm shell casings were discovered in the parking lot where the shooting occurred. Upon searching Martinez’s Expedition they discovered several spent 9mm shell casings on the dashboard.
The affidavit states surveillance footage also shows a vehicle in the apartment complex on Metrocrest matching the vehicle Martinez was driving when police contacted him in Farmers Branch.
Martinez is being held in Dallas County Jail on $505,500 bond on charges of murder, tampering with evidence and marijuana possession.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.