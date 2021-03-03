The Carrollton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 10-year-old Rosemary Lee Singer after her mother was found murdered overnight.

Singer may be with her father, Ronald Lee Singer, who is the deceased’s ex-husband.

Ronald Lee Singer

“We believe he is driving the deceased’s car, a 2020 black Mitsubishi Outlander SUV, Texas license plate NLZ-4205,” the department stated. “If you see the vehicle or have any information about the father and child’s whereabouts, call 911 or 972-466-3333 if you are not in the Carrollton area.”

Maria Romero Ramos, 45, was found dead by her roommate at 1930 E. Hebron Parkway at 1 a.m. Wednesday. Singer has ties to Hillsboro Texas, but there is no definitive information of where he might be at this hour, the department said.

