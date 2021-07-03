Wallet suspect

The Carrollton Police Department said this man impersonated a hospital employee and then stole some wallets.

Carrollton police are searching for a man they believe posed as a hospital employee/vendor in order to steal employee’s belongings.

The man is suspected of committing the thefts April 1 at Carrollton Regional Medical Center in the 4300 block of N. Josey Lane.

The Carrollton Police Department posted a surveillance video of the man on its Facebook page. Jolene DeVito, spokeswoman for the police department, said the CPD posted the information this past week after all other options to identify the man were exhausted.

“He’s just walking around waiting to find an opportunity,” DeVito said. “You can see in the video he’s looking and walking, and when he finds a purse that’s unattended, or keys, wallets or bags, he just grabs it.”

DeVito said the man stole four wallets at the Carrollton hospital and used the credit cards in those wallets to purchase gift cards.

DeVito said the man is suspected of doing the same thing at two hospitals in Plano around the same time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carrollton Police Department at 972-466-3322 or CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.

To see the video, go to https://youtu.be/SUzyzgqOiIs.

