Carrollton police are searching for a woman they say is seen on social media claiming to be COVID-19 positive and willfully spreading the virus.
The woman has been identified as 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga of Carrollton.
“We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health,” police said. “We are, however, taking her social media actions very seriously.”
Police said Maradiaga will be charged with a terroristic threat for making the claims.
Anyone with information is asked to call 972-466-3333 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.