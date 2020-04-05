Lorraine Maradiaga

Lorraine Maradiaga 

Carrollton police are searching for a woman they say is seen on social media claiming to be COVID-19 positive and willfully spreading the virus.

The woman has been identified as 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga of Carrollton.

“We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health,” police said. “We are, however, taking her social media actions very seriously.”

Police said Maradiaga will be charged with a terroristic threat for making the claims.

Anyone with information is asked to call 972-466-3333 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.

