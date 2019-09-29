Carrollton police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Friday that killed a 65-year-old Dallas woman.
The crash happened at 11:31 p.m. in the 2000 block of Sandy Lake Road at The President George
Bush Turnpike. According to a press release from the Carrollton Police Department Honda Pilot collided with a Ford Focus in the intersection, killing the driver of the Focus. A 25-year-old passenger in the car was also seriously injured. A 2-year-old boy in the car was not injured.
The driver of the Honda Pilot fled the scene on foot and is not yet in custody.
Anyone with information pertinent to this investigation is asked to call 972-466-3333.
