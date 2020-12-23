The Carrollton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an unknown suspect(s) in the shooting death of 38-year-old Quashana Hobbs.
Police said the shooting occurred between the hours of noon and 4 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 3400 block of Country Square Drive.
The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are following up on leads, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department’s tip line at 972-466-9133 or email crimetips@cityofcarrollton.com.
