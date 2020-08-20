The city of Carrollton proposed a property tax rate of $0.589 for every $100 of valuation for the 2020 budget year – unchanged from the current rate.
Carrollton Mayor Kevin Falconer said this is the first official step of the budgeting process, and said, "This is not a final tax rate." Falconer added the rate proposed by the city sets a cap for the most the city can levy, but a tax rate below what was proposed could be adopted.
"Certainly, as we get further into this, we certainly hope we will actually cut that tax rate, but this would be our starting point we could not go above," he said.
The City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposed tax rate and budget for the 2021 fiscal year Sept. 1.
Carrollton's Chief Financial Officer Bob Scott said tax rates for this year are based on an estimated tax roll from the appraiser.
He said the city's homeowners could see their taxes fall despite the rate staying the same.
During the council's previous meeting, Scott presented the council with a preliminary budget with an estimated tax rate of $0.607 per $100 of valuation. He added the preliminary rate presented in the prior meeting was higher due to a growing share of residents challenging their property's value.
Scott said 90% of properties have to be certified and unchanged in value. Scott said just 1% of the city's property values were under protest. This number grew to 35% in 2020.
Properties under protest accounted for just $130 million of the more than $15 billion in assessed value. This year, $6.1 billion of the city's assessed value is under protest – nearly one-third of the city's tax roll.
Council approves changes to speed limits
The Carrollton City Council amended the speed limits on various streets within the city during its meeting Aug. 13.
Among the changes were establishing a speed limit of 40 MPH on Josey Lane between Belt Line Road to 100 feet south of Gravley Drive, a speed limit of 50 MPH on Parker Road/FM 544 from the west city limits to Josey and establishing a speed limit of 45 MPH on Parker/FM 544 from Josey to the east city limits, and establishing a speed limit of 50 MPH on the Sam Rayburn Tollway/SH 121 frontage roads for all portions within the city's limits.
City documents stated that recent road projects have improved traffic safety for the section of Josey that will have its speed limit raised to 40 MPH from 35 MPH.
Additionally, the city states that Parker/FM 544, which is maintained by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), was recently reconstructed and widened from a two-lane road to a six-lane divided concrete roadway.
Sam Rayburn Tollway/SH 121 frontage roads are maintained by the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA). Based on a recent speed study by the NTTA, the authority recommended reducing the speed from 55 MPH to 50 MPH.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.