The city of Carrollton commended eco-friendly businesses at its Tuesday meeting.
Mayor Kevin Falconer introduced the Environmental Leadership Award while Mayor Pro Tem Pat Cochran touched on a brief history of each company, and both presented the 2021 awards to the 13 Carrollton companies that have consistently complied with industrial pretreatment and stormwater regulations for a full year.
Century Products; Electro Plate Circuitry Inc.-Capital Drive; Electro Plate Circuitry Inc.-Century Drive; ILLES Foods-McKenzie; Image Industries; International Paper-Belt Line Road; Quality Powder Coating; Quantum Global Technologies; Rudy’s Tortillas; Ruskin Rooftop Systems; Texas Finishing Company; Wash Solutions and Western Extrusions were granted leadership awards at the meeting.
The award reflects the partnership between the city of Carrollton and local industries in their efforts to run sustainably.
A panel of environmental quality managers in the City along with a representative from the City Council reviews these companies each year to determine which are meeting and exceeding sustainability requirements. Of the 13 awarded companies, Western Extrusions received the Environmental Distinction Award. The award is given to organizations that comply with city regulations, put pollution prevention practices in place and display environmental stewardship through recycling efforts, resource reductions, and more.
Western Extrusions has been extruding, finishing, and forging aluminum in Carrollton since 1986. The company implemented a new cast house process that recycles all scrap aluminum and decreases carbon emissions through a 50% reduction in truckloads of scrap needing to be hauled off-site. The company has made improvements to its wastewater treatment system; regularly recycles waste materials including cardboard, plastic, scrap metal, wood, batteries, used tires, oily water, and hydraulic fluid; and has reduced 80 percent of the hazardous waste generation from one of the process lines.
Western Extrusions is also involved with Metrocrest Services’ charitable efforts, its partnership with DART providing free commutes to and from work for employees and other community donations.
With a commitment to achieve environmental excellence and to improve the quality and vitality of the community, each company was commended for its leadership in creating a sustainable future.
