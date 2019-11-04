Carrollton officials said the city is still working to restore its network after it experienced a cyber attack on Oct. 10.
Parts of the city’s website were recently restored. Officials said the highest priority and most resident-focused pages of the website are available. For instance, residents can access the city’s calendar, latest news, city administrators’ contact information and the open records request.
The entire website is in progress to be fully restored. Library card services were restored on Oct. 17, and the library staff has waived fines and extended a grace period for anyone who had items due during the network outage.
In addition, the city’s utility billing bank draft payments are back on schedule for the upcoming cycles. Residents can pay their bills using cash, check or credit card as well. The city’s water, sewer and trash services are running on schedule, and most residents are expected to not experience any interruptions.
Susan Prosoco, marketing manager, said it will take some time fully restore the city’s network.
“Staff is working very hard to reestablish all services in a strategic fashion to ensure the highest security possible,” Prosoco said. “For now, we’re still requesting patience from residents during our recovery process.”
Officials said resident information has not been affected as well as the city’s public safety response and Carrollton’s 911 emergency response.
Carrollton is working with state and federal officials on an investigation to find the perpetrators and will pursue prosecution to the fullest extent of the law, officials said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.