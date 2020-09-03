The Carrollton City Council reduced the city’s tax rate for the seventh consecutive year on Tuesday, lowering the rate to $0.5875 for every $100 of valuation from its current rate of $0.5899.
Despite the quarter-cent decline, council members and the city staff had a lengthy discussion on the uncertainty moving forward. Bob Scott, Carrollton’s chief financial officer, said the city received Dallas County’s certified roll on Aug. 20, with no more than 10% of properties under protest. Scott called this was “very positive” as it increased values and revenues “considerably.”
However, Denton County issued an update to its estimated roll and initial indications show values came in lower than estimates used in the budget. Scott added that “we really don’t know” what Carrollton's assessed valuation will be out of Denton County.
“It could come in lower than we originally anticipated,” Scott said.
Carrollton Mayor Kevin Falconer said Denton County represents more than half of the ad valorem tax base for the city, which could dampen thoughts of dropping the tax rate.
“I know we’re talking about some tax rate cuts … I guess I think what I’m saying is we maybe want to temper a little bit our enthusiasm for how much we cut back, since we have this very unusual situation that appears to be happening,” Falconer said.
During its previous meeting, the council had suggested adopting its current rate, $0.5899, which would be the highest tax it could levy on its residents.
Scott said he estimates there is $280 million worth of property under protest in Denton County, and if the county doesn’t update its tax roll, the loss in ad valorem taxes could be as high as $1.7 million.
“We don’t have any crystal balls,” Falconer added, noting the uncertainty surrounding Denton County.
Additionally, Falconer added that it is possible for sales tax dollars to decline in 2021 after rising in 2020, despite the COVID-19 crisis. The argument, according to Falconer, is how much of the city’s savings is the council wants to use this year.
“What we’re really talking about is, how much of our savings do we want to use this year, versus keeping some of those savings in the future so that we can keep that buffer and not have a very, very difficult decision to make in the future,” he said.
The city staff estimated that the city's savings could drop from around $11 million to around $9 million due to the declining tax roll out of Denton County.
Council member John Sutter said that it is critical the city remains fiscally responsible, especially with the circumstances surrounding Denton County, and noted a proposed quarter-cent decline would be both beneficial to residents and not jeopardize budgets moving forward.
The new budget and tax rate will go into effect for Fiscal Year 2021, beginning Oct. 1.
