Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) announced Friday that a Carrollton resident has tested positive for COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus.
The city of Carrollton and DCHHS are working to identify anyone who has come into contact with the person.
On Thursday, Carrollton extended its declaration for a public health emergency, prohibiting restaurant dining, while allowing take out, and limiting the number of people at social gatherings to 10 or less through May 12 at 11:59 p.m.
This declaration extends Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide executive order, which prohibits restaurant dining and social gatherings of 10 people or more until April 3.
Mayor Kevin Falconer said even though the governor has made an executive order, Carrollton still needed to extend its emergency declaration.
“I do believe we need to have the flexibility to act promptly on issues as they arise,” Falconer said. “I think we need to extend this so we have some ability to continue to modify these things if necessary based on circumstances that are happening today.”
As of Thursday, Carrollton City Hall, the Crosby and Rosemeade recreation centers, the Senior Center, Oak Creek Tennis Center, A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, Indian Creek Golf Club and both city libraries will be closed. The municipal court will remain closed as well.
Facilities are scheduled to reopen on April 6, however, city officials said they will continue to reassess the situation and adjust the closure dates as necessary.
Falconer said at the next council meeting, the council may consider postponing the upcoming May 2 municipal election.
Emergency services will be uninterrupted. Officials said the city’s police, fire and public works departments are fully staffed and have protocols in place to protect first responders as they continue to serve the city.
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD schools will be closed through at least April 3. Even though the declaration is in place until May 12, the City Council can revisit and revise the order before then.
“Our first and foremost responsibility is to keep our people safe," said Councilman Steve Babick. "I think the resolution as modified with a May 12 date allowing us to revisit and reconsider it on any meeting between now and then gives us the longevity to look at the bigger picture and to be able to react quickly."
