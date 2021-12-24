Appetizing academics
50 culinary students at Technology, Exploration and Career Center West learned culinary technique from a world-class chef.
Italian Chef Lorenzo Polegri, a restaurant and culinary school owner from Orvieto, Italy taught TECC-W students how to prepare signature Italian meals on Dec. 10. Polegri has traveled the world cooking as a guest farmer-chef at Harvard University, Le Cordon Bleu, The Culinary Institutes of America, the James Beard Foundation gala dinner in New York and he was a guest chef at The White House for Barack Obama in 2010. He offered TECC-W students the chance to travel to Italy and attend a two-week internship with him next summer where they can experience culinary arts and farming in Italy.
During the presentation, Polegri and the culinary arts students cooked up Italian dishes from scratch including Risotto and Focaccia. Polegri taught them preparation techniques and methods for Italian cuisine.
New Website
Carrollton launched its newly redesigned website offering more user friendly access to city information and community services.
The website was structured to reduce the number of clicks needed to locate desired information. The city also relocated the web hosting site for improved security and faster updates.
“The content of the new city website is based on the needs of residents and other visitors,” Marketing Director, Kelli Lewis said. “It is organized by topics that provide multiple ways for people to find what they need in a convenient manner.”
The website redesign process began in 2019 and included user experience consulting such as resident and visitor input, heat maps, and other analytic gathering. A user survey was conducted last July to ensure the final design reflected the results provided by respondents. Additional steps included content migration, graphic design, and training for internal staff.
Carrollton’s website serves as a hub for city news and information, online payments, Library information resources and book holds, animal adoptions, Parks & Recreation program registration, Economic Development resources for businesses, permit applications and more.
Resources offered
The Carrollton Public Library invites potential business owners to Josey Ranch Lake Library at 1700 Keller Springs Road from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jan 12 for an Introduction to SCORE Dallas, a non-profit organization designed to provide resources for those starting a business and looking to grow existing businesses.
